Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 1,794,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
Shares of Minor International Public stock remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Thursday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.
About Minor International Public
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minor International Public
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.