Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 1,794,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

Shares of Minor International Public stock remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Thursday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail.

