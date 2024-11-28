Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 14031147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Mirriad Advertising Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Mirriad Advertising Company Profile
Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
