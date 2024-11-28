Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20. 1,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Moncler Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

