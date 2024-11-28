Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

