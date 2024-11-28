Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 451,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 354,905 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $21,609,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 145,767 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,988,000 after acquiring an additional 125,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $103.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,391,964.61. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

