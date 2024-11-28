Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Murphy USA makes up approximately 2.8% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $553.65 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.55 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.51 and a 200-day moving average of $489.08.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

