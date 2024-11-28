Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Naspers Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,001. Naspers has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

