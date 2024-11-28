Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Naspers Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,001. Naspers has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45.
About Naspers
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Naspers
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.