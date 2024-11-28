National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 3,563 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 349,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.