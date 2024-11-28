National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.38.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
