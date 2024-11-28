National Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $50.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

