National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,280,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 415,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,230,000 after acquiring an additional 310,907 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 12.2 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

