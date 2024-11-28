National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 11,394 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period.

EQWL opened at $107.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $82.17 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

