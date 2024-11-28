National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $2,354.00 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,067.36 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,074.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,742.79.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

