NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

NetEase has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Read Our Latest Report on NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.