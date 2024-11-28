NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
NetEase has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
NetEase Price Performance
Shares of NetEase stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
