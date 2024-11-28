Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NWL stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

