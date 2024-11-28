Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 70.75 ($0.90), with a volume of 137164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.80 ($0.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Nexteq in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Nexteq alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXQ

Nexteq Trading Down 1.4 %

About Nexteq

The stock has a market cap of £45.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.03.

(Get Free Report)

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.