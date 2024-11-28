Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$454,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.