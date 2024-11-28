Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in November

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NINTF remained flat at C$2.04 during trading on Thursday. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

