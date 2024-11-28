Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,286 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $301,950,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4,621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG stock opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
