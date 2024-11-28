Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $310,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 50,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 293,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,037,000 after buying an additional 226,802 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $226.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

