Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 123.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.67 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

