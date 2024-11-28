Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after buying an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,403,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

