Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 8,617 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up approximately 2.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 0.21% of Stericycle worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 156.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 143,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,760,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,550,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 222.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

