Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.69 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.96. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.