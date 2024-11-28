Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 592,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,518. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 64.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This represents a 37.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,906 shares of company stock worth $7,643,252. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 141.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $971,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $3,842,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

