Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 62,583 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,583 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $2,623,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 391.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

New York Times Trading Down 0.5 %

NYT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 1,001,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,287. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

