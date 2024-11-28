Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.1% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $42,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

