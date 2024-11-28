Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $8.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5,223.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,664. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,079.50 and a 12 month high of $5,237.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,552.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4,071.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

