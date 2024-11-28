NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 2434102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
