NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading Up 35.4% – Still a Buy?

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 35.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 393,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 97,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

NOVONIX Stock Down 16.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

