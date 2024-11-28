Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVZMY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.60. 9,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.1678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVZMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

