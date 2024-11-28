NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 31,092,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 32,858,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Get NU alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NU by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in NU by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 876,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.