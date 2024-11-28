Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 82132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

