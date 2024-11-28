Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 60.1% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

