NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$13.51 on Thursday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cormark upgraded NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

