NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.22 and last traded at $137.38. 106,838,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 395,668,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.