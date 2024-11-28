Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.45. 2,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Oculis Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $654.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

