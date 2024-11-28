OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 32.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Stephens began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point lifted their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,268,166.06. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,084. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

