Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 138,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 67,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Opawica Explorations Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.