OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.54 on Monday. OpGen has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.
About OpGen
