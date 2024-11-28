Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Shares Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Origin Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

