Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 756.0 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Orrön Energy AB has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

