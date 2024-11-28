Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the October 31st total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ OST traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,802. Ostin Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.
About Ostin Technology Group
