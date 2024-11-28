Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 45.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 57.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 320.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $73.43 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otter Tail

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.