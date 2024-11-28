Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 109,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 846,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $768.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

