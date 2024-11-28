Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,636,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after acquiring an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $247.03 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,905. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

