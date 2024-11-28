Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Up 166.1% in November

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the October 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PALI opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $1.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PALI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Palisade Bio from $22.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

