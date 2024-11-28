Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

PAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $77,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,197,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,914,237.12. The trade was a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $562,100.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,024.48. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,562,402 shares of company stock worth $78,043,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

