Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0217 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $17.99.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
