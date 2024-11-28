PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.34. Approximately 714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

